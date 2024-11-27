Feyenoord Fans Show Kind Arne Slot Gesture As Manchester City Throw Away 3-0 Lead
Feyenoord fans showed a classy gesture by chanting Arne Slot's name during Tuesday night's Champions League clash at the Etihad Stadium as the Eredivisie side came from behind to draw 3-3 with Manchester City.
Man City were cruising after two goals from Erling Haaland and another from Ilkay Gundogan put the hosts into a commanding lead, however, Feyenoord staged a remarkable comeback to take a point back to Rotterdam to the delight of their 5,000 travelling fans.
As a result of the draw, Manchester City became the first team in UEFA Champions League history to lead a match by three goals as late as the 75th minute and fail to go on to win. Anis Hadj Moussa scored Feyenoord's first goal after capitalising on Josko Gvardiol's error.
Substitute Santiago Gimenez made it 3-2 when he chested in his side's second in the 82nd minute to set up a grandstand finish. Feyenoord completed the comeback when David Hancko pounced in the 89th minute to leave Pep Guardiola shaking his head in disbelief. After the game, some Manchester City fans booed the players after failing to hold on for all three points.
The draw, however, ended Manchester City's five-match losing run. They will make the trip to Anfield on Sunday to take on league leaders Liverpool who are eight points clear at the top of the table after 12 matches played so far.
While Feyenoord fans celebrated wildly at the end and sang Arne Slot's name, Man City's players looked shocked and confused, having failed to win their past six matches in all competitions.
After the game, Feyenoord manager Brian Priske told Amazon Prime Sport, "I'm sure he's [Slot] proud. As an ex-Feyenoord manager, I'm sure he's following [results], I know that.
"We've definitely done everything we could to help him as well. He had a massive impact on the club over the last three years, he definitely gave me a good start as well, with a good team and Champions League [qualification].
"So I'm really happy that, hopefully, we can help him a bit, and he needs to do the dirty job at the weekend [against Man City]."
