Ibrahima Konate Offers Fresh Liverpool Injury Update On Instagram
Ibrahima Konate has taken to Instagram to show fans his progress in his recovery from a knee injury.
The French international has been missing since Liverpool's 2-0 victory over Real Madrid at the end of November.
As the match entered its final few minutes, Konate was involved in an accidental clash with Los Blancos striker Endrick, which left the defender with a knee problem.
There has been little detail about the nature of the injury, but Arne Slot suggested at the time that the 25-year-old would be missing for a few weeks,
It appears that Konate, who has been one of the key players under Slot so far, is making good progress in his recovery after he posted a picture of himself on Instagram in the gym at the AXA Training Centre,
Whilst this represents good news for Liverpool, it would appear that his return is not imminent, with him yet to resume training on grass.
The Reds have a busy schedule over the next few weeks, so fans will be hoping it is not long before they see the powerful defender back in action.