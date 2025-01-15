Liverpool And Napoli Target Serie A Defender To Bolster Their Title Run
Liverpool have a fullback problem. Whether it is finding the replacement for Andrew Robertson on the left side of the defence, trying to tie down, or, dreading the thought, replace Trent Alexander-Arnold on the right side. The Reds will need to act fast to not be left behind by the competition.
According to the Italian news outlet, SoloLecce, Liverpool and Italian side Napoli are pursuing the 20-year-old Danish starlet, Patrick Dorgu. A 6ft1 versatile, left-footed, fullback/winger. Dorgu has spent most of his time on the right wing for Lecce, has appeared ten times there this season, and has also appeared five times at left-back. Almost the reverse of the development of Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, who began his career as a left-back before being moved to the right-wing position.
So far this season, Dorgu has amassed three goals and one assist in twenty-one appearances. As with all Liverpool signings under Michael Edwards, first appearances are not what they seem. With the issue of both fullback and winger on the cards for the Reds this Summer, it would almost appear too perfect to sign a player who can play both.
This level of versatility seems to be the direction Arne Slot's side is heading in, with the Summer signing of Federico Chiesa from Turin side, Juventus, another player with a high level of versatility to play both wings and centrally.
The Merseyside outfit have, according to SoloLecce, sent scouts to watch Dorgu on four separate occasions this season, with the Italian side welcoming the attention on the Dane. Lecce purchased Dorgu for just £84,000, and will now look to sell him on for close to £35million with interest from both home and abroad between Napoli and Liverpool.