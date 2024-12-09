Liverpool Champions League Winner Joins Hungarian Champions
Liverpool's midfield under Jurgen Klopp was never considered to be the team's greatest strength. The German manager loved a trio of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum - all of whom were consistent and regularly available for selection.
But there was excitement like no other on Merseyside when Naby Keita joined the Reds from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2018 for a fee of £52million, with a deal being agreed the previous summer. Whilst showing promise earlier, even being dubbed the 'next Steven Gerrard', the Guniea international often found himself on the sidelines through injury.
Having been released by Liverpool at the end of the 2022-23 season, Keita joined Bundesliga side Werder Bremen, hoping to get his career back on track.
However, a fallout in April saw the former LFC No.8 refuse to board the Bremen team bus to the stadium on a match day after being told he would not be in the starting lineup.
Keita, now 29, is set to join Budapest team Ferencvaros on a one-year loan with a buy option included, according to Fabrizio Romano. The medical has been completed.
He will be expected to join them on 1 January 2025 when the transfer window opens.
After so much expectation during his time at Anfield, this move might come as a surprise to many supporters, especially as Keita was part of the Liverpool team that enjoyed Premier League and Champions League success.
Keita will be looking to finally escape his injury troubles playing in Hungary, a year-and-a-half on from being released by the Reds.