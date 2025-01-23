Liverpool Planning Contract Talks With Harvey Elliott Amid Interest From Brighton And Dortmund
Harvey Elliott's future at Liverpool has been up in the air in recent weeks amid reported interest from Brighton & Hove Albion and Borussia Dortmund in the January transfer window.
The 21-year-old has struggled for regular game time this season under Arne Slot who replaced Jurgen Klopp in the summer. Elliott has featured for just 53 minutes for the Reds in the Premier League this term.
The England U-21 international has started only two games against struggling Southampton in the Carabao Cup in December and the 4-0 victory over Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup at Anfield.
He made two cameo appearances for the Premier League leaders against Brentford over the weekend and Tuesday's Champions League victory over Lille at Anfield. He replaced the injured Curtis Jones at halftime.
Elliott scored for Liverpool in their 2-1 win to progress to the last 16 of the competition and after the game, he reiterated his desire to stay at Anfield and fight for his position.
"I think it’s pretty clear to be honest... I’m not leaving. I said it in an interview the other day, this is my team," Elliott told Amazon Prime.
"This is my club, I’m a massive fan and we are in a great position this season. Without saying anything on social media... I didn’t really see all the stuff but it’s just a few things that my friends have said to me and calling me up left, right and centre asking if I’m going here or here.
"It’s always going to happen in January, especially after being out for a long time and not really playing as much as I want to. But that’s football."
According to Football Insider, Liverpool are planning contract talks with Elliott who is out of contract at Anfield in June 2027 after penning an extension in August 2022.
The report claims the Reds are set to fend off potential interest in the attacking midfielder by tying him down to a long-term deal. It is said that negotiations will most likely come in the summer when the uncertainty over the futures of Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Virgil van Dijk is resolved.
Since moving to Anfield from Fulham, Elliott has racked up 131 appearances, scored 12 times, and provided 15 assists for Liverpool across all competitions.
