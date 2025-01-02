Liverpool Face Uphill Battle to Secure Trent Alexander-Arnold Contract Extension
Real Madrid have not given up on signing Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold in the January transfer window with Carlo Ancelotti pushing for a Dani Carvajal replacement. Carvajal is on the sidelines with a long-term injury and will miss the rest of the season.
READ MORE: Liverpool Tell Real Madrid Trent Alexander-Arnold Is Not For Sale In January After Rejecting First Offer
Los Blancos believe that signing Alexander-Arnold now could fire them to the La Liga title and a 16th European Cup triumph. Madrid are currently a point behind city rivals Atletico in the title race after 18 matches played so far this season.
Real Madrid are considering testing Liverpool's resolve again in the coming weeks. It is understood that the Champions League holders would be prepared to pay around £20million to sign Alexander-Arnold now rather than for free in the summer.
The England international is out of contract at the end of the season. He can now legally talk to Real and other foreign clubs and could sign an agreement to join them for nothing in the summer.
READ MORE: Barcelona Keeping Tabs On Liverpool Star's Contract Situation Ahead Of Potential Move
It is believed that Carlo Ancelotti is the driving force behind the transfer despite Liverpool's strong position that he is not to leave midway through their own pursuit of the Premier League and Champions League titles.
Liverpool have offered Alexander-Arnold a new contract, however, no agreement has been reached yet with talks ongoing. According to Marca's Juan Castro via LFC Transfer Room, the Reds will face a strong battle in the coming months to try and get Trent Alexander-Arnold to extend his contract.
The report claims that Liverpool will not spend crazy money on contracts due to their philosophy. It is said that even if they are consigned to losing him, there is very little chance that it will be this month.
READ MORE: Real Madrid Consider Testing Liverpool’s Resolve With Second Bid For Trent Alexander-Arnold
Speaking to Sky Sports in December, Alexander-Arnold said about his contract situation: "I have been at the club 20 years now, I have signed four or five contract extensions and none of those have been played out in public - and this one won't be either."
Liverpool are at the summit of the Premier League and Champions League tables. They have also reached the semifinals of the Carabao Cup and will face Tottenham Hotspur in a two-legged tie later this month.
READ MORE: Trent Alexander-Arnold Wants To Leave Liverpool On 'The Best Possible Terms' Amid Real Madrid Interest