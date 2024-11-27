Liverpool Fans Set Off Fireworks Outside Real Madrid Hotel Ahead Of Champions League Clash
Liverpool welcome Real Madrid to Anfield on Wednesday night for their fifth game each in the Champions League so far this season. The Reds are the only side yet to taste defeat in the competition this season.
Arne Slot's side have beaten the likes of AC Milan, Bologna, Red Bull Leipzig, and Bayer Leverkusen to go top of the table and will be aiming to secure early qualification by beating the defending champions at home.
Real Madrid have struggled so far in the competition losing two of their four outings and need a win at Anfield to lift them closer to the top eight where automatic qualification for the last 16 is awarded. However ahead of the game, a video posted online shows fireworks going off close to Madrid's presumed accommodation in an attempt to wake up the players on the eve of the big game.
The fireworks appeared to be lit outside the entrance of the building and lasted for a few seconds. This is not the first time fans have pulled this trick, particularly before important matches. Liverpool fans did the same thing back in 2019 before their 4-0 win against Barcelona at Anfield.
Arne Slot, meanwhile is looking ahead of the game. The Dutchman said: "It is a big game. I think Real Madrid, Manchester City dominated Europe – and the leagues – for a few years now, combined with Liverpool because Liverpool were always up there as well competing with these two clubs. It’s a special week for us, especially because we play two times at home, but when this week is done then again a big week is coming up with Newcastle away and the Merseyside derby.
"If you are Liverpool you always play big games, but these two are special because these three clubs have dominated the league in Europe for so many years recently, so it’s a special week to play.
Slot added: "I wasn’t aware of the fact we’d played them so many times: I was aware of the fact two years ago they were, if I’m correct, I say they because I was not part of it, but we were 2-0 up, I think. I think I even used that game to my team at Feyenoord at that moment saying Madrid always finds a way of winning that game.
"Because the moment Liverpool was 2-0 up there was no-one that would’ve expected that game would end up being 5-2 to Madrid, but that is what makes them so special. That they can turn games around like that, but they can also take the ball tomorrow and just dominate you from the start.
"Probably one of the reasons is that they have a great manager for years already and they have great individuals as well. That makes them one of the best – maybe the best club – in the last five to 10 years in Europe."
