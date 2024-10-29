Liverpool Goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher To 'Finally Depart' At The End Of The Season
Caoimhin Kelleher has made 55 appearances for the first team since making his debut for Liverpool. The Irishman is a product of the clubs academy and has become a solid shot stopper for the Reds when called upon.
It's not an easy task being a number two to such a world class goalkeeper in Alisson, however when called upon Kelleher has proved he is more than able to take on the task. At just 25 years old, there is no doubt that he is able to play regular first team football in the Premier League.
With the imminent arrival of Giorgi Mamardashvili next summer, its no surprise that Kelleher may look elsewhere for opportunities. Many pundits suggest that the Irishman should make the move to become a first team player.
The departure of Kelleher has been one that has gained traction over time, especially during last summers transfer window. Now, a new report from journalist David Lynch states that the goalkeeper will finally depart Anfield next summer.
He states that the 'expectation among sources remains that Kelleher will finally depart in search of first-team football at the end of this season.'
As stated, with Alisson the current number one and the impending arrival of Mamardashvili, it comes as no real surprise that Kelleher is preparing for life away from Liverpool. The Irishman would depart the Reds with an incredibly impressive CV and would become a fantastic first team addition to many top flight sides.