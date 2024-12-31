Liverpool 'Have Had No Indication' That Trent Alexander-Arnold Wants To Leave Amid Real Madrid Speculation
According to a report, Liverpool 'have had no indication' from Trent Alexander-Arnold and his representatives that he wants to leave the club next summer.
On Tuesday afternoon, news broke that Real Madrid had made a bid to sign the defender in January and that Liverpool had immediately rejected the proposal before a fee could even be discussed.
That development follows a number of reports of late from Spain, which have suggested he had made up his mind to join Los Blancos next summer and had informed the Anfield hierarchy of his intention to depart at the end of his contract.
News of the bid, however, from chiefs at the Santiago Bernabeu would suggest a deal is not advanced despite those claims.
Whilst reporting the news of the failed bid, Lewis Steele also confirmed for Mail Online that Liverpool have not received any indication from Alexander-Arnold that he wants to leave, and the club still have a 'desire to extend his contract'.
This is certainly an interesting development in what is turning into a saga, but the Reds have now been very clear that under no circumstances are they in any mood to negotiate with the La Liga giants over the generational talent.
The next few days and weeks will be interesting as the situation develops, with all options still very much on the table.