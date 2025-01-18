Liverpool Look To Target Bournemouth Defender As Andy Robertson Replacement
Liverpool have a full-back problem. And it's hurting them. With seasoned veteran Andrew Robertson soon to turn thirty-one in March of this year, and Kostas Tsimikas not seen as the long-term option to replace the Scottish international, Richard Hughes will be tasked with finding his successor.
Often when one is presented with a problem, the saying goes 'The most simple solution is often the right one.' Does it seem all too simple that a replacement product for Robertson could be found at the former club of our current Sporting Director, Richard Hughes? Or is this possibly too good to be true?
So far this season, Andy Robertson has been at the point of annoyance for many Liverpool fans, with some feeling that his level of physical contribution and age have left us exposed on the left flank. The defender cannot get up and down the pitch like in seasons of old. And to the regular spectator, this may seem true. Robbo was at fault for our first goal conceded against Arsenal in the 2-2 draw earlier in the season. He also was at fault for two penalties conceded, one of which against Real Madrid was thankfully saved by Caoimhin Kelleher.
Caoimhin was getting bored so I thought I would give him something to do- Andy Robertson, Real Madrid Post-Game
Lets cut through the eye-test, however, and look at the numbers, for which no biases can be found.
Over the last twelve months, Robertson has shown he is not slowing down, with the latter half of last season and the first half of this season encompassed in this graph. However, while we can appreciate the unbiased nature of these figures, the issue remains about the lack of ability to maintain the same level of physicality he was always known for in his years under former Liverpool Manager, Jurgen Klopp.
If we take this current season in isolation and examine it, we can see the clear signs of regression, which, thankfully, have been caught somewhat early. Most times this is caught too late and the player is already 'over the hill' in their ability and is detrimental to the team. Most of Robertson's mistakes this season have been mental. But the issue now creeps in at that crossover point of the mind being quicker than the body, and wanting to execute the same actions, but sadly, the body cannot compete at the same pace anymore.
It is disappointing to see this happening to Andy all the same, with so many Liverpool fans having a mountain of fond memories of the defender ever since his signing from Hull City for just £8million. A bargain in hindsight with Robertson becoming one of the best left-backs the Premier League has ever seen, going band-for-band with Trent Alexander-Arnold in assist numbers for multiple seasons.
Enter, Milos Kerkez, a 21-year-old Hungarian full-back currently playing for Bournemouth in the Premier League. A product of the scouting and purchasing of Richard Hughes at his former club, now the Sporting Director for Liverpool. It all just seems a little too easy with how this is lining up.
Earlier today, Paul Joyce confirmed that one of the names in consideration to be the successor for Robertson was indeed, Milos Kerkez.
Kerkez is a tenacious young defender who mirrors Andy Robertson in a lot of ways physically. Both love to get up and down the wing. And while Robertson is a better passer and creator than Kerkez, the Hungarian is a vastly better ball carrier. Something Liverpool Head Coach, Arne Slot, seems to favour in his wide positions.
Considering Bournemouth would be a team that has less possession than their Merseyside counterparts, it stands to reason that the in-possession numbers shown by Kerkez will flourish in a more possession-dominant side.
The main area of focus here is the % of dribblers tackled. A very high percentile number for a full-back, especially with the quantity of tricky, shifty wingers they would face. Kerkez finds himself in the 78th percentile as opposed to Robertson in the 65th percentile over the same period. This would allow Liverpool to be much better defensively, and get nearly a decade younger at the position going forward.
Looking at the individual numbers of each defender is all good and well, however, we need to see how they compare when stacked together and where they trump each other.
As mentioned previously the in-possession statistics of Robertson massively outweigh those of Kerkez. This boils down to Liverpool maintaining possession on average 60% of the time across all competitions, and Bournemouth only managing to maintain more than 50% possession just nine times across all competitions this season.
If Kerkez and Robertson were to change places and teams, you can envisage a massive improvement in the on-ball statistics for the 21-year-old Hungarian.
Time will tell if this link from Paul Joyce turns out to be true, but it does just all seem a little too good to be true. The replacement and successor to your long-serving left-back just so happens to be found at the previous club of your current Sporting Director. It couldn't happen, could it?