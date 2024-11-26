Liverpool Predicted Lineup VS Real Madrid | UEFA Champions League
Liverpool are undefeated in their last fourteen outings, and yet to record anything less than a win in the UEFA Champions League, sitting at the top of the table with twelve points from twelve. Victories against AC Milan, Bayer Leverkusen, Bologna, and RB Leipzig have propelled the Reds to the only undefeated record remaining in the European competition.
Their task doesn't get easier, however, with current defending European champions, Real Madrid, arriving at Anfield to knock the Merseyside Club off their perch. Madrid enters this game off the back of some horrible injury luck, and some lackluster performances with rumors of Carlo Ancelotti's job on the line. Currently placed second in La Liga behind bitter rivals Barcelona with a four-point gap, and placed a staggering eighteenth in the Champions League table, with just six points secured from an available twelve.
This fixture should not be taken lightly, as it was made very clear against Southampton, that mistakes can be punished. And this Real Madrid side will punish even the slightest mistake.
Team News
Liverpool
Arne Slot spoke during the pre-match press conference and confirmed the following absences:
Alisson Becker(Hamstring), Diogo Jota(Ribs), Federico Chiesa(Physical Discomfort), Kostas Tsimikas(Ankle)
Trent Alexander-Arnold and Harvey Elliott return to the side, but will not feature in the starting eleven
Real Madrid
Daniel Carvajal(Cruciate Ligament Injury), David Alaba(Cruciate Ligament Injury), Eder Militao(Cruciate Ligament Injury), Aurelien Tchouameni(Sprained Ankle), Rodrygo(Muscle Injury), Vinicius Jnr(Thigh Injury)
Predicted Teams
Liverpool - (4-2-3-1)
GK - Caoimhin Kelleher: With Alisson edging closer and closer to being back in the starting XI, Kelleher takes the helm once again, boasting impressive numbers which were only added to over the weekend with a brilliant penalty stop, where he was unlucky with the follow-up, and a massive save just before the half-time whistle to keep the game level. The Irishman will need to be his best self for this clash, Real Madrid has more than enough firepower across their side to punish any mistake.
RB - Conor Bradley: With Trent Alexander-Arnold set to be sidelined for this game at least, before returning fit to face Manchester City this weekend, the young Northern Irishman will have one of the biggest tasks of the game. Helping contain Real Madrid star forward, Kylian Mbappe. This will be a true test of the young defender's skills and could be the key battle of the game.
CB - Ibrahima Konate: Conor Bradley will be tasked with both defending Kylian Mbappe and providing width in attack, so that means Ibou will have the most defensive duties on that right-hand side, Both Bellingham and Mbappe will favor that side and look to attack his channel, but with the form Konate is in, I'd put the house on the Liverpudlian Frenchman. Before this game, Konate had yet to lose a duel against Madrid's star winger Vinicius Jnr, but with the Brazilian out due to injury, we sadly won't get to see that epic battle.
CB - Virgil van Dijk: The rock at the back, the stone wall of Liverpool's defense is one of the biggest contributors to our success tomorrow night. He will need to keep his backline ridiculously disciplined and have them all on top of their game for the attacking prowess that Real Madrid can deploy. His link-up play with Kelleher and Gravenberch will be a key to unlocking the press and defensive lines of the Spanish side.
LB - Andrew Robertson: With the injury to Kostas, Robbo is the man who fills this role. This is the game where we need the Robertson of old to return. The bright lights of a nighttime Champions League game, at Anfield, is where we have seen the Scottish fullback come alive before. With some very shaky performances in the last number of weeks, and some mental mistakes against Southampton, one of which nearly led to a goal, Andy will need to be wide awake for this affair.
CDM - Ryan Gravenberch: This is it. This is the biggest test of the season for the young Dutchman. Forget United, forget Arsenal, this is it. This is the game where Ryan Gravenberch can show he has truly arrived. Facing a midfield of previous Liverpool transfer targets with Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde - albeit at right-back - and of course, the forever linked Kylian Mbappe too. This is the fixture where the 22-year-old midfielder can cement himself as the answer to Liverpool's defensive-midfielder problems. And I for one, cannot wait to watch it happen.
CDM - Alexis Mac Allister: After a long trip home from international duty and not starting during the weekend fixture, I can see Mac Allister being a big component of the Liverpool midfield tomorrow night. With him and Ryan paired, I think this midfield can overrun the Madrid midfield and play through them with ease. It's going to be a joy to watch.
CAM - Dominik Szoboszlai: Dom finally got back on the scoresheet for Liverpool for his first goal this season since his goal against AC Milan earlier this year in the Champions League. The hope is that he has finally found his shooting boots, however, the final minutes of the game against Southampton would suggest otherwise. With a charging Darwin Nunez looking for a weighted pass to send him through, Dom elected to dribble laterally to the opposition box and play it wide to Luis Diaz, which ended up in Mo Salah hitting the post and nothing coming from it. As an attacking midfielder to not play that pass is shocking. Let's hope he has learned from this mistake and will play that decisive pass if the opportunity presents itself.
RW - Mohamed Salah: The man on the Ballon D'or charge just added two more goals to his tally over the weekend placing him on twenty-two goal contributions in seventeen appearances so far this season. Utterly ridiculous numbers for a man out of contract at the end of the season. Following his comments after the Southampton game, it seems Salah is on a revenge tour, and there is no better team to face in that aspect than the same side which robbed him of an additional two Champions League winners medals and was purposefully injured in one. Salah will look for revenge tomorrow night.
ST - Darwin Nunez: An unsung hero in the victory over Southampton, with the forward doing a serious amount of dirty work that doesn't show up in a stat sheet. Pinning the Southampton defenders back, allowing for space for the wingers to attack and create chances, pressing hard, and forcing mistakes from Southampton defenders which ultimately led to the first goal. And was a breath away from bagging an assist, with a brilliantly squared ball for Luis Diaz, but the Colombian was just a step ahead of it.
LW - Luis Diaz: Following his return from international duty, Diaz came on in the second half against Southampton and brought fantastic energy to the side, and with him set to face off against an out-of-position Valverde, this could be the best time for the Colombian to strike, currently Liverpool's top scorer in the competition also he could find himself on the scoresheet tomorrow night too!
Real Madrid - (4-4-2)
Courtois, Valverde, Asencio, Rudiger, Mendy, Guler, Camavinga, Modric, Bellingham, Diaz, Mbappe
Key Players
Ryan Gravenberch
Expect the midfield to run through Ryan Gravenberch. He will be the pressure release valve. The connector between the front and back lines will allow Liverpool to beat the press of Real Madrid. He will be his usual self on the defensive side of the ball, but watch his dribbling and passing ability come alive tomorrow night. He already showcased his passing skill with a beautifully weighted pass to Mohamed Salah for his first goal of the match during the weekend.
Kylian Mbappe
With both Vinicius Jnr and Rodrygo facing spells on the sideline, the offensive load will need to be shouldered by the young Frenchman. He will have the toughest task ahead of him tomorrow night however, with Liverpool boasting the best defensive record in all of Europe's top 5 leagues. Just twelve goals were conceded across all competitions and the smallest xG conceded too. With a center-back pairing of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate, and a goalkeeper in great form with Kelleher. Madrid will have an uphill battle scoring against this Liverpool side.
Match Details
When? - Wed 27 November, 20:00BST
Where? - Anfield
Match Official? - François Letexier
Where to Watch? - RTE Player / discovery+ / RTE 2 / Premier Sports ROI 1
Match Predictions
The current head-to-head record for the teams are Liverpool 0 win(s), Real Madrid 7 win(s), and 1 draw(s). Liverpool have odds of 1.83 to win, 3.90 for a draw, and 3.90 for Real Madrid to win. Liverpool are the favorites to win the match, according to the bookmakers.