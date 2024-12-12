Liverpool Urged to Sign Forward Amid Darwin Nunez's Struggles
Liverpool have been advised to sign a forward following Darwin Nunez's struggles this season. Time is running out for the Uruguay international to turn his career around at Anfield.
Nunez has failed to replicate his impressive goalscoring prowess at Liverpool since joining the club from Benfica back in 2022. He has 36 goals and 19 assists in 115 appearances for Arne Slot's side in all competitions.
This season, he has banged in only three goals in 19 appearances. He had a night to forget on Tuesday in the Champions League against Girona as he managed just 16 touches - the fewest of any starting player on the pitch and squandered two of Liverpool's four big chances.
Since Diogo Jota was sidelined since October, Nunez has had an opportunity to become Liverpool's leading striker. But, in the last 10 games, Nunez has netted just once.
Speaking exclusively to LFC Transfer Room, courtesy of BetBrain, Stephen Warnock has urged the club to bring in a new forward in the transfer window. He said: I think at the start of the season, I think what we saw was Nunez was arguably 5th in the pecking order in terms of playing. And the only reason he's really got playing time is because of Diogo Jota, not being fit and picking up picking up an injury.
"I was at the game last night, in Gerona, and he had numerous opportunities to score goals. And he just doesn't seem to have that, natural instinct to score goals. He's very rash in front of goal. He tries to blast a lot of things. And I thought, overall, his link-up play was quite poor at times.
"So I do think at some point, Liverpool will have to look at it and think, can we afford to keep someone at this level within our squad who's not contributing enough towards a Champions League sort of run and a Premier League run.
"So I think if the option was available maybe even in January to send them out on loan and perhaps bring someone else in, I think Liverpool would look to do that.
"But it's a difficult one because, physically, he's got all the capabilities to be a top striker, but it's just that composure in front of goal and that awareness of people around them that I thought he was showing signs of improvements at the beginning of the season, but it seems like he's lacking in confidence a lot at the moment as well."
