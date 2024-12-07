Manchester City Fail To Take Advantage Of Liverpool's Merseyside Derby Postponement
Manchester City were not able to take advantage of Liverpool's Merseyside derby cancellation as they drew 2-2 with Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon.
The Reds clash with Everton at Goodison Park was called off on Saturday morning due to the adverse weather conditions caused by Storm Darragh.
That provided the opportunity for the chasing pack of Chelsea, Arsenal and City to try and close the gap on Arne Slot's men, who are next in action on Tuesday against Girona in the Champions League.
Pep Guardiola's team were the first of the trio in action as they travelled to Selhurst Park, starting the match nine points behind the league leaders and, therefore, hoping to reduce that to six with a victory.
In tough conditions, however, City found themselves behind after just four minutes when Daniel Muñoz finished after good work from Will Hughes.
The champions levelled on the half-hour when Erling Haaland ended his goalless run when he got on the end of Matheus Nunes' cross to make it 1-1.
The Eagles edged in front again in the 56th minute through Maxence Lacroix before Rico Lewis equalised just twelve minutes later with a fantastic strike past Dean Henderson into the top corner of the net.
England international Lewis was then shown a second yellow card with six minutes left, and neither side were able to create a decisive goal in the closing stages, meaning both had to settle for a point.
Whilst the draw edges City one point closer to Liverpool, it still leaves them eight points adrift, with the Reds also now having the game in hand at Goodison to come.
Arsenal are next up and face Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday before Chelsea travel to Tottenham for a London derby in the late game.
Details of all fixtures and results from Matchweek 15 can be found HERE.