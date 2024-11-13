Manchester City To Earn Liverpool Millions With Interest In Brentford’s Sepp van den Berg
Manchester City are interested in signing former Liverpool centre-back Sepp van den Berg in the January transfer window as they look to bolster their squad.
The 22-year-old joined Brentford on a five-year contract in a deal worth £25m after rejecting interest from a host of other clubs, including Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen.
Van den Berg moved to Anfield in the summer of 2019 from PEC Zwolle in his home country, the Netherlands.
He went on to make only four senior appearances for the club, all of which came during his debut 2019-20 campaign under Jurgen Klopp. while he was also part of the squad that won the FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar that December.
Due to regular playing time, the Dutchman went on to have loan spells with Preston North End (twice), Schalke 04, and, most recently, FSV Mainz 05.
Sepp van den Berg featured during pre-season under new head coach Arne Slot at Liverpool this summer before sealing his move to fellow Premier League side, following Fabio Carvalho in joining the Bees from the Reds.
He has racked up 12 appearances for Thomas Frank's side who are currently 11th in the league table after just 11 games played so far and are unbeaten at home.
The young defender has been one of the standout players for Brentford this campaign and is already attracting interest from Pep Guardiola's side.
According to Football Transfers, "the Spaniard has had an eye on Brentford's Sepp van den Berg since the defender was registered with Liverpool but on loan at Preston North End.
"The centre-back caught his eye during a pre-season friendly in 2021 and he has been on Guardiola's radar ever since.
The report further stated that Manchester City asked about the availability of Van den Berg last summer but Brentford's tempting offer was too good to be turned down by the Reds.
It is believed that following Van den Berg's recent transfer to Brentford, a move to Manchester City is not likely to go through until the summer of 2025.
Liverpool inserted a 17.5% sell-on clause in Sepp van den Berg's contract, hence if he moves to the Etihad Stadium, Arne Slot's side will earn millions from the transfer.