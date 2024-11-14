Mohamed Salah Drops Hint About Liverpool Future
Mohamed Salah believes that nothing lasts forever as uncertainty surrounds his Liverpool future with his contract expiring at the end of the current season.
It is believed that Salah wants to stay at Anfield and extend his contract, however, as it stands, he would be free to agree a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs from January 1.
The 32-year-old has been one of the standout players under new head coach Arne Slot this season, scoring 10 goals and providing 10 assists in 17 appearances across all competitions.
The Reds are currently at the summit of both the Premier League and Champions League tables heading into the November international break.
With Liverpool flying high at the moment, Mohamed Salah has disclosed that he is enjoying every second of his career.
“The thing I appreciate the most is the time when I go every morning, and I see the guys, and we share, like, unbelievable moments,” he said when sitting alongside team-mates Alisson Becker and Andy Robertson in the second episode of 'The Reds Roundtable’. “Especially us three plus Virg and Trent, the senior group.
“Because when Bobby (Firmino) left, for example, you just realised that everybody will leave one day. So you always… I don’t take that for granted.
“When I go there, I always try to have a laugh with them and just spend good time together. In my head, I always remember the good things we had together, or even the bad stuff.
“Not the worst stuff, but like the failure in the Champions League (final), for example. It’s a bad memory for us but it’s still like something, it’s not easy to reach a Champions League final. So the whole journey was good. You had bad luck in the final, that’s it.
“When I see the guys, especially the senior group, it just gives me a good memory all the time…
“I believed inside me: ‘It’s not going to stay like this forever. It’s just a situation, it’s going to pass for sure.’
“And every day - I mean it, every day - every day I’m in the AXA, I don’t think, I enjoy it a lot. Because you’re going to look back and you look at the players that left, I don’t know if they enjoyed it or not.
“But my time here, I’m enjoying every second of it. I just want to look back to my career and say, ‘I enjoyed everything.’”