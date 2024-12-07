Liverpool FC ON SI

Mohamed Salah & Liverpool Finally Reach Agreement Over Two-Year Contract Extension

The 32-year-old's current deal expires next summer, when he would be available on a free transfer

Mohamed Salah was on target again for Liverpool against Aston Villa
According to a report, Mohamed Salah and Liverpool have reached an agreement to extend the Egyptian's stay at Anfield.

The 32-year-old has been in sparking form since the start of the new campaign, scoring 15 goals and assisting 12 times in just 21 appearances across all competitions.

His performances are one of the main reasons that Liverpool find themselves seven points clear at the Premier League summit and also top of the UEFA Champions League table with five wins from five.

Despite Salah showing no signs of slowing down in his thirties, there were no hints that a deal to extend his current contract, which expires next summer, was close, with the forward himself claiming two weeks ago he was 'more out than in'.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton
There now appears to be positive movement, however, with The Mirror claiming that Salah is 'on the brink' of signing a new two-year deal.

The outlet states that the stumbling block between the two parties had been the length of the contract, with Salah's agent, Rammy Abbas, requesting a three-year deal and the Anfield hierarchy only prepared to offer a one-year extension.

The Mirror are reporting, however, that a compromise between Liverpool's talisman and owners FSG has now been found and assuming there are no last-minute hitches, Salah will sign and finally put an end to the speculation about his future.

This is an exciting update for Liverpool supporters, who will now wait for confirmation from the club's official channels to confirm the news.

They will also be hoping for similar, positive updates regarding Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, with the duo also about to enter the final six months of their contracts at the club.

