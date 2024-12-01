Pep Guardiola Responds To 'Sacked In The Morning' Chants As Liverpool Beat Manchester City In Premier League
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reacted after hearing “sacked in the morning” chants from Liverpool fans during his side's 2-0 defeat in the Premier League on Sunday. Goals from Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah handed the defending champions their sixth defeat in their last seven matches across all competitions.
The Reds are now 11 points above Man City after 13 matches played so far. After Salah made it 2-0 for Arne Slot's men in the 78th minute, Liverpool fans chanted “sacked in the morning”. They were directed at Guardiola who has led the club to six league titles since taking charge of Man City in 2016.
In response to the chant, Guardiola turned around and held up six fingers, gesturing the number of league titles he has won at the club. Liverpool fans continued with the chants and Guardiola’s response were both repeated at the end of the game.
Speaking after the game, the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager told Sky Sports: “Maybe they are right, maybe we must be sacked for the results we have.
“I didn’t expect it at Anfield. They didn’t at 0-1, but at 2-0. Maybe they should have done it in the past, sing the song in the past, not now, now it’s taking advantage!
“I didn’t expect it from the people of Liverpool. But it’s fine, it’s part of the game, I understand it completely and accept it. We have had incredible battles together — they win, we win. And I have a respect (for them). And that’s it.”
Guardiola added: "We didn't have a pre-season and then injuries, but we know that and we have to survive with that. We competed but didn't create many chances.
"We don't have the pace in the middle right now and they are stronger in the duels and you have to survive with the ball. We're not good in transitions over 30-40 metres compared to them. We had to adapt and we did it. I cannot forget which players I have.
"I am here sitting as a manager and defending what we have done in the past thanks to them and more than ever I want to be with them and hug them. We have to change results and in the right time we will take the decision.
"All the stadiums want to sack me, it started at Brighton! Maybe they are right with the results we've been having. I didn't expect that at Anfield. They didn't do it at 1-0, but at 2-0.
"Maybe they should have sung it in the past. I didn't expect it from the people from Liverpool but it's fine, it's part of the game, and I understand completely. We've had incredible battles together. I have a respect for them."
Manchester City, who are now fifth in the table, have lost their last four top-flight games for the first time since August 2008.
