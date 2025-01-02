Real Madrid Consider Testing Liverpool’s Resolve With Second Bid For Trent Alexander-Arnold
The reigning La Liga champions have already seen one bid rejected by the Merseyside club, but according to sports journalist Paul Joyce, Real Madrid are considering whether to test Liverpool’s resolve again.
The Reds haven’t given up hope of keeping Alexander-Arnold and have received no indication that the local-born right-back wants to leave.
READ MORE: Trent Alexander-Arnold Wants To Leave Liverpool On 'The Best Possible Terms' Amid Real Madrid Interest
With Liverpool at the top of the Premier League and top of the Champions League standings, it is understandable that they wouldn’t want to lose one of their best players, least of all a son of the city.
However, Real Madrid haven’t had the best first half of the season. They started poorly in La Liga and are currently second behind Atlético Madrid. In the Champions League, they continue to struggle and are currently 20th in the standings.
READ MORE: Real Madrid Showing Their Hand Benefits Trent Alexander-Arnold's Liverpool Negotiation According To Melissa Reddy
Dani Carvajal’s ACL injury has ruled him out for the rest of the season, and a reinforcement of a right-back could be necessary if Madrid are to challenge for major trophies.
Joyce reported that Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is pushing for the right-back’s signature, and the club is mulling over whether to attempt further contact.
While Liverpool rejected Madrid's first bid, a second bid for Alexander-Arnold could tempt the Reds if it means the club do not lose the right-back for free this summer.