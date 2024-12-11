Real Reason Why Virgil van Dijk Turned Down Liverpool's New Contract
Virgil van Dijk has been making the headlines for the past few weeks following the uncertainty surrounding his future at Liverpool. He is approaching the last six months of his contract at the club along with Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.
The Reds offered the 33-year-old a new deal to continue his playing career at Anfield but he reportedly turned down the offer as it fell short of his expectations even though he has previously expressed his desire to remain with the club.
According to The Athletic, the first offer did not meet his demands regarding both the financial aspects and contract length and as a result, there has been no breakthrough. With January looming, Van Dijk will be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs.
Football Insider has provided a fresh update on Van Dijk's contract situation. The report claims that the Netherlands international rejected Liverpool’s first offer simply as ‘part of standard negotiations.’ He is said to be willing to sign a new Liverpool contract despite rejecting an initial offer.
Van Dijk joined Liverpool in January 2018 from Southampton and has been integral to the club's success since then, helping them win several titles including the Premier League and the Champions League in 2020 and 2019 respectively.
The Reds have also cliched the Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, Emirates FA Cup, Carabao Cup, and Community Shield during his time at the club. He has been ever-present for Slot's side this season, starting all 20 games in both the Premier League and Champions League.
He was recently named in the FIFPro World XI for 2024 - the fourth time the Dutchman has earned a spot, having done so in 2019, 2020, and 2022. He has also moved clear of Steven Gerrard (three) for the most appearances by a Liverpool player and holds the record for the most appearances in the FIFPro World XI by a Dutch player.
Van Dijk helped Liverpool keep a clean sheet on Tuesday as they beat Girona 1-0 courtesy of Mohamed Salah's 63rd-minute penalty to make it six victories from six in the league phase for Liverpool who remain top of the standings.
Liverpool are top of the league with 35 points, four points above second-placed Chelsea who have played a game more.
