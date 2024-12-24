Liverpool FC ON SI

Trent Alexander-Arnold Contract Situation 'Most Problematic' For Liverpool

The 26-year-old is out of contract next summer, a situation that Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah also find themselves in

Neil Andrew

Trent Alexander-Arnold vs Manchester United
Trent Alexander-Arnold vs Manchester United / IMAGO / Xinhua

As the new year approaches, speculation that Trent Alexander-Arnold could leave Liverpool next summer continues to grow.

READ MORELiverpool 'Blown Away' By €60Million Spanish Midfielder As Martin Zubimendi Alternative

The right-back is out of contract at the end of the season, and there does not appear to have been a breakthrough in negotiations to extend his current deal.

Trent Alexander-Arnold
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool FC / IMAGO / NurPhoto

Real Madrid appear to be favourites to sign the 26-year-old, and their position may strengthen when they can officially speak to him at the start of January.

READ MOREArne Slot & Liverpool Set To Miss Out On USMNT Target As New Contract Nears

Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are also about to enter the final six months of their contracts at Liverpool, but according to The Mirror (via LFC Transfer Room), getting a deal done for Alexander-Arnold 'could be the most problematic'.

Van Dijk Salah Alexander-Arnold
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold warm up / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The outlet claims that the Anfield hierarchy would be willing to up his wages to £250,000 per week, which would represent a significant rise for the England international.

That may still not be enough, however, with the report also suggesting that the defender's advisors will inform him he could earn an extra £100,000 per week elsewhere.

READ MOREAtalanta ‘Convinced’ Liverpool And Real Madrid Will Make Offer For Star Midfielder

LFC Transfer Room Verdict

Whilst Van Dijk and Salah have provided some big hints they want to stay at Liverpool, there has not been the same indication as of yet from Alexander-Arnold.

Reds fans will be hoping for some positive news over the festive period on the trio's futures as they know that at the turn of the new year, if there is no resolution, the risk of some big-name departures next summer increases.

Published |Modified
Neil Andrew
NEIL ANDREW

Mature Liverpool Enthusiast. LFC Transfer Room contributor & writer since 2021.

Home/News