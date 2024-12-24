Trent Alexander-Arnold Contract Situation 'Most Problematic' For Liverpool
As the new year approaches, speculation that Trent Alexander-Arnold could leave Liverpool next summer continues to grow.
READ MORE: Liverpool 'Blown Away' By €60Million Spanish Midfielder As Martin Zubimendi Alternative
The right-back is out of contract at the end of the season, and there does not appear to have been a breakthrough in negotiations to extend his current deal.
Real Madrid appear to be favourites to sign the 26-year-old, and their position may strengthen when they can officially speak to him at the start of January.
READ MORE: Arne Slot & Liverpool Set To Miss Out On USMNT Target As New Contract Nears
Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are also about to enter the final six months of their contracts at Liverpool, but according to The Mirror (via LFC Transfer Room), getting a deal done for Alexander-Arnold 'could be the most problematic'.
The outlet claims that the Anfield hierarchy would be willing to up his wages to £250,000 per week, which would represent a significant rise for the England international.
That may still not be enough, however, with the report also suggesting that the defender's advisors will inform him he could earn an extra £100,000 per week elsewhere.
READ MORE: Atalanta ‘Convinced’ Liverpool And Real Madrid Will Make Offer For Star Midfielder
LFC Transfer Room Verdict
Whilst Van Dijk and Salah have provided some big hints they want to stay at Liverpool, there has not been the same indication as of yet from Alexander-Arnold.
Reds fans will be hoping for some positive news over the festive period on the trio's futures as they know that at the turn of the new year, if there is no resolution, the risk of some big-name departures next summer increases.