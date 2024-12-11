Trent Alexander-Arnold 'Seduced' By Real Madrid Interest Amid Liverpool Contract Uncertainty
According to Melissa Reddy, Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is 'seduced' by Real Madrid's interest in him.
The 26-year-old is out of contract next summer and could leave for free with no signs that he is close to an agreement to extend his deal at Anfield.
Over recent months, the right-back has been regularly linked with a move to Los Blancos and that speculation is not going away.
Speaking on the Transfer Talk podcast, the senior reporter for Sky Sports explained that the England international is flattered by the interest of the La Liga club.
"Real Madrid are heavily invested in getting him and he is seduced by that idea. And you can't really blame him for being so. He's achieved quite a lot with Liverpool.
"And in the interviews he's given recently, some of the statements he's been putting out, it's very much like I'm listening to Real's sales pitch given back to me.
"They did it with [Kylian] Mbappe, they did it with [Jude] Bellingham, and all the words that they used in those charm offensives, I'm hearing back from Trent in these interviews.
"So, you know, would he feel like at his age, given what he's already achieved at Liverpool, that he could go there and create something great? "
Reddy also casts doubt as to whether the Anfield hierarchy are in a position to compete with the Spanish giants financially but does not rule out the possibility of Alexander-Arnold staying at his boyhood club.
"Potentially, at the moment, that's what it looks like. Liverpool would will not be able to give him the financial and commercial exposure that he could get at Real Madrid.
"The alternative view of that is, can he let go of the emotional connection to his boyhood club that he stands to captain?
"Would winning anywhere else mean as much as it would for him at Liverpool? And can he guarantee that he goes to Madrid and has a seamless sort of slotting in because it's not been that way for Mbappe."
Alexander-Arnold will be free to speak to overseas clubs officially from the start of January, so the situation is expected to develop fast over the coming weeks.