Slavia Prague Chairman Confirms Liverpool Interest In Highly-Rated Left-Back El Hadji Malick Diouf
Slavia Prague chairman has confirmed Liverpool's interest in signing El Hadji Malick Diouf as the January transfer window draws to a close. The Reds have consistently been linked with a move for the 20-year-old as a potential replacement for Andy Robertson.
Robertson has struggled for form this season under Arne Slot and the Scotland skipper has been rotated with Kostas Tsimikas who has also not been convincing with his performances.
Liverpool will face stern competition for Diouf's signature from Premier League rivals Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion, while Crystal Palace have had two bids turned down for the defender.
Diouf has racked up 29 appearances, scored six goals, and provided three assists, propelling Slavia Prague to the summit of the Czech First League, seven points clear of second-placed Viktoria Plzen.
Slavia are under no pressure to sell the Senegal international, however, the club's chairman Jaroslav Tvrdik claims they would consider parting ways with one of their prized assets if a tempting offer is made.
"Fifteen and seventeen million euros. These are not the amounts we want," Tvrdik said to Kudy běžní zaíc, quoted by Infotbal.
“After the departures of (Antonin) Kinsky (to Tottenham Hotspur), (Matej) Jurasek (to Norwich City) and (Aiham) Ousou to Charleroi, we have €25 million in transfer revenue, which is perhaps a record year in our entire ten-year history.
“I don't even feel the slightest pressure to sell anyone. At the same time, we don't want to weaken the defence with Malick after Tondo (Antonin Kinsky).
“So I hope he doesn't leave. We quite consciously put a high price tag on him.
"If Liverpool and Chelsea, who were also interested in him, had come with an offer of around €17-18 million, I would have hesitated to approach it differently from the perspective of promoting the club or the player's interest.
"If Chelsea comes, we wouldn't keep anyone. Nothing will change, it's just not possible objectively.
“One has to admit that the Czech league and Slavia have some limits. Even PSG, when it comes to breaking the bank, won't keep their player and he'll go to Real Madrid. We're part of a football chain and we're not at the top of it."
