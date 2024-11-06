Aurelien Tchouameni's January Move To Liverpool Will Be “Very Difficult"
Arne Slot is still in the market to bolster his midfield options after missing out on Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi.
The Spain international was top of the Reds’ shortlist but a transfer in the summer could not materialize after Zubimendi decided to stay at his boyhood club.
Several players have since been linked with a January move to Anfield including Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.
The 24-year-old has been a long-time target for Liverpool before his move to Spain to join the La Liga champions in the summer of 2022 from AS Monaco.
According to Football Insider, the Premier League leaders will find it “very difficult” to secure a move for Tchouameni in the winter transfer window.
It is believed that his price tag remains very high and Madrid could price Liverpool out of a move.
Carlo Ancelotti and Real Madrid are under no pressure to sell the Frenchman and are unwilling to weaken their squad in January as they look to battle rivals Barcelona for the league table.
Tchouameni has struggled to hit top form this season, having made 14 appearances for Madrid so far this term, starting in 13 of those games.
Since moving to the Santiago Bernabeu, he has been used as a central midfielder as well as a centre-back under Ancelotti.
Slot has so far relied on Ryan Gravenberch as his deep-lying midfielder and the Dutchman has been sensational for Liverpool, starting all 13 games in the Premier League and Champions League.
Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo, Dominic Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott have all played a part in Liverpool's impressive start to the new season.