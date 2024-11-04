Bayern Munich Look Set To Hijack Liverpool Marmoush Pursuit
According to Florian Plettenberg, FC Bayern Munich have placed Omar Marmoush on their radar, considering him as an option for next summer. He massively impressed the German side during his outrageous performance in the 3-3 draw when Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayern Munich faced off in recent weeks.
Plettenberg notes that there are ''no agreements or negotiations, but some initial, informal talks have taken place, and he continues to be monitored.'' Continuing by saying that Munich's Sporting Director, Max Eberl is a fan of the 25-year-old Egyptian star, with twelve goals and nine assists already this season for Frankfurt. An obscene number, only being outscored in the Bundesliga by Bayern's own Harry Kane.
Eintracht Frankfurt are asking for between €50-60million for Marmoush, with the German reporter maintaining that Liverpool continues to have serious interest in Mohamed Salah's international teammate.