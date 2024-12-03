Feyenoord Star Emerges On Liverpool’s Radar As Potential Mohamed Salah Replacement
The January transfer window is just few weeks away and some Premier League clubs would be eyeing up some signings including Liverpool despite being focused on retaining their current players such as Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Mohamed Salah.
All three players are out of contract at the end of the current season. Negotiations are still ongoing but an agreement is yet to be reached and as a result, Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold, and Salah will be free to sign pre-contract agreements with an overseas club next month.
During his pre-match press conference ahead of Newcastle United's game on Wednesday, Arne Slot refused to rule out the possibility of bolstering his squad in January, having only brought in Federico Chiesa from Juventus last summer.
The Dutchman said: "We are having discussions every day, no matter if there is a window coming up or not. We always talk about the team, which players we like, which players are maybe not in the best place – fortunately we talk more about the ones that do well because almost all of them do really well.
"And yeah, it is a bit of a worry that three defenders are out at the moment.
"But the good thing is if the window opens, the defenders are back. I've said many times in the beginning of the season, I'm so, so happy with the squad [we have], and that's not to say if there will be a chance in the market."
Several players have been linked with a move to Anfield and the latest player to attract interest from Liverpool is Feyenoord star Anis Hadj Moussa.
According to Algerian outlet La Gazette du Fennec, Hadj-Moussa is on Liverpool's radar as a potential replacement for Salah. Arne Slot had wanted to sign the 22-year-old for his former Feyenoord before, however, the player arrived in the summer after the Dutchman had left for Anfield to replace Jurgen Klopp.
The Algeria winger joined the Eredivisie giants for €1.8million from Belgian side Patro Eisden Maasmechelen where he made 18 appearances, scored two goals, and provided two assists across all competitions. This season, he has racked up 14 appearances and netted four times for Feyenoord.
Hadj-Moussa put up an incredible display last week Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League as he helped his side come from behind to secure a 3-3 draw against current Premier League holders Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.
Recommended
Dutch Defender Lined Up To Replace Trent Alexander-Arnold At Liverpool Amid Real Madrid Links
PSG 'Would Have Priority' Over Juventus & Saudi Pro League Clubs In Race To Sign Mohamed Salah
Inter Milan 'Big Favourites To Welcome' Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Next Summer - La Liga Giants Ruled Out - Report