Frankfurt's Omar Marmoush Wants to 'Join Liverpool' as €60m Transfer Talks Begin
Over the last few weeks, Liverpool have been heavily linked with one of the most in-form players in world football, Omar Marmoush.
The Egyptian forward has been flying with German side Frankfurt, scoring 14 goals and providing 10 assists in 16 games this season.
Marmoush joins his countryman Mohamed Salah in being the only two players in Europe's top five leagues to register at least 10 goals and 10 assists this campaign.
As well as Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Manchester City have also been linked with the 25-year-old, potentially causing issues for Arne Slot's side if they were to try and sign him.
However, recent news from German outlet BILD, via Sports Witness, has provided an update that a lot of Liverpool fans will be very excited about.
The report claims that Marmoush has decided he wants to join Liverpool and that a transfer is now being lined up.
A fee between €50million and €60million is expected to be satisfactory for Frankfurt and according to the article, talks have started between the German side and Liverpool.
Other clubs are said to still be very interested in the Egyptian but it claims that Liverpool are at the top of his list.
A January transfer is 'off the table' and Frankfurt are hoping that if they get Champions League football next they can keep the 25-year-old, however, if their valuation is met then they would sell him.
Marmoush would be a great addition to Slot's Liverpool. One of the main positions they are lacking in terms of consistency is the striker role.
Currently, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez are rotating but neither are the ruthless finishers that the Reds need, potentially opening the door for the Egyptian international.
The Frankfurt forward will most likely be getting advice from Mohamed Salah who has become one of the best players in the world at Anfield and if he does join then he will be hoping to reproduce his countryman's career on Merseyside.