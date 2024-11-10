Liverpool To Make €70m Bid For Frankfurt Forward Omar Marmoush
Liverpool are ready to make a huge bid to sign Eintracht Frankfurt sensation Omar Marmoush ahead of the January transfer window.
The Reds are currently flying in both the Premier League and Champions League after an impressive start to the season.
Arne Slot, who replaced Jurgen Klopp in the summer has propelled Liverpool to the top of both competitions heading into the November international following a convincing 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday night.
The Merseysiders are now five points clear of defending champions Manchester City with just 11 matches played so far in the topflight.
Liverpool made just one permanent signing last summer by adding Federico Chiesa to their squad from Juventus, with the Italian being limited to just 78 minutes of action so far.
Giorgi Mamardashvili will join the club next summer after the Reds reached an agreement with Valencia for the transfer of their goalkeeper.
Several players have been linked with a move to Liverpool this January including Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni and Frankfurt star Marmoush.
According to Fichajes, the Reds are ready to present an ‘incredible’ offer worth €70million (£58.1million) for Marmoush.
The Egypt international is currently one of the most in-form forwards in Europe, having already made 22 goal contributions (13 goals, nine assists) in just 15 appearances this season.
Last summer, the Bundesliga side rejected an offer worth €30million (£25millon) from Nottingham Forest for his services.
It is believed that the massive offer from Liverpool could well persuade Frankfurt to cash in on the 25-year-old who has three years left on his remaining contract.
Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Newcastle United have all been monitoring Marmoush this term.
European powerhouses such as Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan, and Atletico Madrid have also expressed interest in the Egyptian.
Frankfurt are currently third in the Bundesliga standings and could push for the title challenge or a top-four place with defending champions Bayer Leverkusen struggling to churn out consistent results.