Liverpool, Arsenal & Tottenham Set Sights On Real Madrid Star
According to a report, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz with a view to a potential transfer next summer.
Diaz started his career at Manchester City, where he made 15 appearances under Pep Guardiola before he made the switch to the Spanish capital in January 2020 for a fee of €17million.
An impressive three-year spell on loan in Serie A with AC Milan followed before he returned to Real in the summer of 2023. Despite some vital contributions, the 25-year-old has failed to hold down a regular spot in Carlo Ancelotti's Los Blancos starting XI.
He has also performed well at international level and has been capped eight times by Morocco, scoring seven times since making the switch from the Spanish national team.
Todofichajes.com are reporting that offers are already 'on the table' from the three Premier League clubs as they look to bolster their squads next summer.
The Spanish outlet also suggests, however, that the hierarchy at Real have no intention of letting the attacking midfielder depart, but should he not be able to tie down a regular place in the team in the future, they may be forced to negotiate with the English clubs over a move.
LFC Transfer Room Verdict
An interesting link for a very talented player, but not one that seems realistic at the moment for Liverpool, with Dominik Szoboszlai and Harvey Elliott both with their best years in front of them.