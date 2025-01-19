Liverpool Cool Interest In Greek Wonderkid Stefanos Tzimas In January Transfer Window
Greek wonderkid Stefanos Tzimas is one of the most sought-after forwards in the January transfer window following his remarkable displays this season. The 19-year-old is currently on loan at German side FC Nurnberg from PAOK until the end of the campaign.
Tzimas has contributed eight goals and two assists in 15 appearances for the 2. Bundesliga side, prompting interest from several clubs including Premier League sides Liverpool, Aston Villa, Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion.
In his previous interview with Kicker. the highly-rated forward opened up on playing in the Premier League in the future.
"Yes, you could say that. The Premier League is also my dream league. But at the moment I am enjoying life in beautiful Nuremberg."
Reports emerged that Liverpool have ramped their efforts to sign Tzimas this month and the club's chief scout, Barry Hunter went to Germany to discuss details of a potential transfer after successful talks with Tzimas' representatives.
In an interview with BILD, Nurnberg sporting director Olaf Rebbe ruled out any possibility of Tzimas leaving the club in the transfer window. He said: "We will not be letting go of any key players in the winter. But with a view to the summer, we are of course already examining a number of options."
Nurnberg, currently managed by former Germany striker Miroslav Klose can activate his €18million buy option at the end of his loan spell. Nurnberg are 11th in the league table with 22 points after 17 matches played so far.
According to BILD via LFC Transfer Room, the likelihood of Tzimas being sold this summer is increasing. The report claims that the plan is for FC Nuremberg to activate the option to buy (€18million) and then sell the player for profit (€25million).
Liverpool had a strong interest earlier in the week but it’s cooled down. The Reds have six senior forwards at the moment including summer signing Federico Chiesa.
Diogo Jota came off the bench to rescue a point for Arne Sot's side against Nottingham Forest while Darwin Nunez also climbed off the bench to score twice in stoppage time to secure three vital points for the Premier League leaders at Brentford on Saturday afternoon.
