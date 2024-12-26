Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold 'Wants To Play For Real Madrid' - Report
According to a report, Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold 'is clear he wants to play for Real Madrid' with the 26-year-old's contract due to expire next summer.
READ MORE: Barcelona Offered Liverpool Striker Darwin Nunez As They Search For A New Number Nine
The Anfield hierarchy has been trying to persuade the right-back to extend his stay at his boyhood club, with reports suggesting that multiple offers have been made.
Whilst there appears to be no breakthrough in negotiations between the two parties, Alexander-Arnold continues to be linked with a move to Real Madrid, where he would team up with his friend and international colleague, Jude Bellingham.
READ MORE: Mohamed Salah ‘About to Sign’ Huge Three-Year Contract at Liverpool
Diario AS are reporting that the defender 'is clear he wants to play for Real Madrid', with the hierarchy at the Santiago Bernabeu keen to refresh their options at right-back with Dani Carvajal out with a serious knee injury.
READ MORE: Virgil van Dijk 'Will Renew With Liverpool' Until 2028 As Real Madrid Stance Made Clear Over Trent Alexander-Arnold
The Spanish outlet also suggests that Alexander-Arnold 'has ignored all renewal offers' from Liverpool and 'if all goes well, he will be a Real Madrid player next summer'.
LFC Transfer Room Verdict
Whilst reports suggest there has been some progress with the contract extensions of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, the stalemate over Alexander-Arnold's deal is worrying.
To be fair to the defender, however, he has maintained his stance throughout that he will not allow the discussions to play out in public, so it is difficult to read the situation fully.
He can officially talk to overseas clubs about a potential free transfer in less than one week, though at the start of January, so the risk of an exit would increase further from then on.