Liverpool Handed Blow As French Transfer Target Rules Out January Move
Liverpool have been handed a huge blow in their pursuit of a highly-rated France attacking midfielder ahead of the January transfer window. The Reds are expected to be active next month as Arne Slot eyes new faces having made only one permanent signing last summer.
Slot earlier confirmed that he is “so happy” with his Liverpool squad, but the Reds may still sign new players when the window opens in less than three weeks. He said: “We are having discussions every day, no matter if there is a window coming up or not.
“We always talk about the team; which players we like, which players are maybe not in the best place. Fortunately, we talk more about the ones that do well because almost all of them do really well.
“It is a bit of a worry that three defenders are out at the moment, but the good thing is that, if the window opens, the defenders are back.
“I said many times at the beginning of this season that I’m so, so happy with the squad we have, but that’s not to say that, if there is a chance in the market, this club has always shown that they will go for it
“That’s what we did with the goalkeeper [Giorgi Mamardashvili] who is not even with us at the moment, but we felt it was a chance for us to do it.”
Liverpool have been linked with a host of players ahead of the January transfer window including Lyon star Rayan Cherki. The 21-year-old has racked up 157 appearances, netted 22 times, and provided 31 assists across all competitions since making his debut for the club.
Cherki signed a new deal back in September which will expire in the summer of 2026. Lyon are keen on keeping the Frenchman, however, the club are facing financial difficulties. Lyon are fifth in Ligue 1 and there is a serious chance that they could be relegated at the end of the season if they do not get their books balanced.
As a result, it was reported that they would have to sell some of their top stars next month. However, according to French outlet L'Équipe via Transfer News Live, Cherki wants to stay at the club and has no intention of leaving this winter. He wants to finish the season with the French club.
Cherki has made 11 goal contributions in 16 appearances for Lyon in all competitions this season.
