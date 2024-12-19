Liverpool Keeping Tabs On Real Madrid, Juventus And Inter Milan Transfer Target
A host of clubs including Liverpool are gearing up for the January transfer window which opens in less than two weeks and Arne Slot will be hoping to bring in new faces for the second half of the season after a relatively quiet summer transfer window.
READ MORE: Liverpool Have No Plans to Pursue Swap Deal Involving Key Midfielder And Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni
The Reds are one of the most in-form teams this season as they lead both the Premier League and Champions League tables. Slot's side advanced to the next round of the Carabao Cup by beating Southampton 2-1 at St Mary’s in the last eight on Wednesday night.
The win saw the Reds progress to the semifinals yet again, having defeated West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion in their trophy defence so far this term.
Following Jurgen Klopp's departure in the summer, Liverpool only made two signings - Federico Chiesa moved to Anfield from Juventus while Georgian goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili will spend the rest of the campaign at Valencia before moving to Meyerside next summer.
READ MORE:Liverpool Transfer Stance On Bayer Leverkusen Defender Jeremie Frimpong Revealed
The futures of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold remain unresolved with January looming. The trio's contracts will expire at the end of the current season and will be free to speak to overseas clubs officially from the start of next month.
Liverpool have offered all three new deals. Alexander-Arnold has been linked with a move to Real Madrid on a free transfer, however, Salah and Van Dijk look more likely to renew their deals.
Despite the three key players' contract situation, Liverpool continue to be linked with a move for several players.
According to Get Italian Football News, Liverpool are monitoring the situation of the Bologna centre-back Sam Beukema and that is because of Slot’s liking for the 26-year-old. Slot previously tried to sign during his time at Feyenoord.
READ MORE: Liverpool Interested In Signing Crystal Palace Defender
Beukema is a mainstay for Bologna in Serie A and the Champions League this season, racking up 21 appearances and providing one assist in all competitions.
European giants Inter Milan, Juventus, Real Madrid, and Atletico Madrid are said to be interested in the Netherlands defender, whose strengths are his composure on the ball as well as his aerial ability.
Beukema featured for Bologna at Anfield earlier this season, when Liverpool secured a 2-0 win in the Champions League.
READ MORE:Bournemouth Star A More Realistic Target For Liverpool As Arne Slot A Known Admirer