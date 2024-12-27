Liverpool, Manchester City, Inter Milan & AC Milan Interested In Serie A Midfielder, January Transfer Fee Revealed
After Liverpool beat Leicester City 3-1 at Anfield on Thursday to move seven points clear at the top of the table, speculation has started as to who they could look to bring in when the transfer window opens.
The Reds have made a fantastic start under Arne Slot and find themselves at the summit of both the Premier League and Champions League tables.
That is despite a quiet summer where the only incomings were Federico Chiesa from Juventus and Giorgi Marmardashvili, who was signed and then loaned straight back to Valencia.
Liverpool also missed out on the signing of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, but the feeling around Anfield is that another midfielder may still be required despite Ryan Gravenberch's sensational form.
According to Sport Mediaset, the Reds, along with Manchester City, Inter Milan, and AC Milan, are interested in Torino midfielder Samuele Ricci.
The 23-year-old, whose contract at the Serie A club runs until the summer of 2026, could be the subject of transfer interest as early as January with no signs of a new deal with Il Toro close to being agreed.
The report also claims that Torino do not want to risk losing the player for nothing and, therefore, may be open to a sale next month for a fee of around €35million.