Liverpool, Manchester City, Inter Milan & AC Milan Interested In Serie A Midfielder, January Transfer Fee Revealed

The January transfer window is just around the corner, and some of Europe's biggest clubs are interested in an Italian international

Neil Andrew

Inter's Nicolo Barella tussles with Samuele Ricci of Torino
Inter's Nicolo Barella tussles with Samuele Ricci of Torino / IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

After Liverpool beat Leicester City 3-1 at Anfield on Thursday to move seven points clear at the top of the table, speculation has started as to who they could look to bring in when the transfer window opens.

Liverpool's Curtis Jones celebrates next to Cody Gakpo after scoring.
Liverpool's Curtis Jones celebrates next to Cody Gakpo after scoring. / MAGO / Propaganda Photo

The Reds have made a fantastic start under Arne Slot and find themselves at the summit of both the Premier League and Champions League tables.

That is despite a quiet summer where the only incomings were Federico Chiesa from Juventus and Giorgi Marmardashvili, who was signed and then loaned straight back to Valencia.

Liverpool also missed out on the signing of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, but the feeling around Anfield is that another midfielder may still be required despite Ryan Gravenberch's sensational form.

According to Sport Mediaset, the Reds, along with Manchester City, Inter Milan, and AC Milan, are interested in Torino midfielder Samuele Ricci.

Samuele Ricci
Samuele Ricci in action for Torino / IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

The 23-year-old, whose contract at the Serie A club runs until the summer of 2026, could be the subject of transfer interest as early as January with no signs of a new deal with Il Toro close to being agreed.

The report also claims that Torino do not want to risk losing the player for nothing and, therefore, may be open to a sale next month for a fee of around €35million.

Neil Andrew
NEIL ANDREW

Mature Liverpool Enthusiast. LFC Transfer Room contributor & writer since 2021.

