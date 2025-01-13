Liverpool Open Talks With Highly-Rated 19-Year-Old Forward Amid Uncertainty Over Darwin Nunez's Future
Dominating the transfer headlines at Liverpool for the past few days has been Napoli star Kvicha Kvaratskhelia. The 23-year-old, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool in the January transfer window has asked to leave the club.
Kvaratskhelia has two years left on his current contract at Napoli and is expected to command a significant fee of as much as €80million (£67m). Paris Saint-Germain are frontrunners to sign the Georgia international, having actively talked with Napoli over a deal.
Bologna centre-back Samuel Beukema is also attracting interest from the Reds as Arne Slot admires him. Liverpool have reportedly tried to lure the 26-year-old to Anfield, however, their attempt has been rejected by Bologna.
Since Arne Slot replaced Jurgen Klopp in the summer, Liverpool continue to monitor the globe for elite talents to bolster their squad. According to Anfield Watch, Slot is looking to bolster his attacking options and has set sights on Greek wonderkid Stefanos Tzimas.
Premier League rivals Chelsea, Newcastle United, and Brighton & Hove Albion are also interested in the 19-year-old. The report claims that the Premier League leaders met with Tzimas's agent earlier in the week and personal terms are not going to be an issue.
It is believed that his loan agreement with FC Nurnberg was what needed to be carefully navigated. He is currently on loan at the Bundesliga.2 side who have a deal in place to turn his interim spell in Germany into a permanent one at the end of the current campaign.
Tzimas has banged in eight goals and provided two assists in 14 appearances across all competitions this season. He has a clause in his deal which would see him move from PAOK for £15million in the summer.
Anfield Watch further claimed that after talks between all three clubs this week, Liverpool were told that a fee of £25million would be enough to secure a deal and this would make Tzimas the most expensive player in Greek history, surpassing the £23million Marseille paid to sign Kostas Mitroglou.
It is said that his arrival at the club is linked with the possible departure of Darwin Nunez who is a target for Saudi Pro League clubs this month.
