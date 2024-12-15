Liverpool Ready To Let Defender Go For As Low As €30 Million
The transfer sagas of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold are heating up, with the January transfer window less than three weeks away.
While no contract breakthrough has been made on any of the three players, Spanish outlet Fichajes has reported that Liverpool are willing to consider a €30 million (around £25 million) offer for Alexander-Arnold.
The Reds risk losing all three on a free transfer at the end of the season, and the option of signing a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs could tempt Liverpool to cash in on a player they believe might depart.
Real Madrid and Jude Bellingham have eyes on bringing the Liverpudlian right-back to Spain in light of Dani Carvajal’s injury and their subsequent troubles finding an adequate replacement in their current squad.
Alexander-Arnold recently spoke to Melissa Reddy of Sky Sports about how his contract situation will not be played out in public.
However, as the clock tics closer to January 1st, scrutiny about his long-term future on Merseyside continues.
The local lad’s time at Anfield may be coming to a close in 2025, and if that is the case, Liverpool will have to decide whether or not he leaves on a free.