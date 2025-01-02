Liverpool’s Bundesliga Transfer Target Discusses Future For The First Time
Liverpool have the contract situations of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold to sort, but they have also been rumored to be looking outside the squad for reinforcements.
One player who has been linked with a move to Liverpool is Salah’s international teammate, Omar Marmoush.
The Egyptian forward has had an incredible season with Eintracht Frankfurt, scoring 18 goals and providing 12 assists in 24 games across all competitions.
The Liverpool Echo, via German publication BILD, reported on Marmoush’s comments about links to a move away from the Bundesliga.
“I am honored that people are talking about me. It shows that I am obviously doing a good job, but it doesn’t concern me at all in my day-to-day life. My focus is solely on Eintracht Frankfurt and being successful here.”
Eintracht Frankfurt currently sit third in the Bundesliga table and 5th in the UEFA Europa League standings.
While a move in January is unlikely, Marmoush is a player to watch during the summer transfer window.