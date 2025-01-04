Liverpool Set To Recall Stefan Bajčetić From RB Salzburg And Loan The Midfielder To La Liga Side
Liverpool's Stefan Bajčetić agreed to a season-long loan to RB Salzburg in August 2024 and was set to be under the tutelage of ex-Liverpool assistant coach Pep Lijnders.
However, after a run of poor results, Lijnders was let go by RB Salzburg.
Since the dismissal of the ex-Liverpool assistant coach, Bajčetić is rumored to no longer be enjoying his time in Austria.
The Spanish midfielder made 18 appearances across all competitions for RB Salzburg, and Liverpool were reportedly happy with his progress on loan.
However, according to DaveOCKOP, Bajčetić is set to return to Liverpool and then join Real Betis on loan for the remainder of the season.
Bajčetić is reported to believe that consistent La Liga appearances will better support his growth.
The Spanish midfielder had a promising introduction to his Liverpool career during the 2022/23 season but suffered a severe setback from subsequent adductor and calf injuries.
Bajčetić has kickstarted his return with the move to RB Salzburg, but it looks like his next step toward the first team at Liverpool will be on loan at Real Betis