Liverpool Stance Clear On Federico Chiesa Future Amid Napoli Rumours
Liverpool are planning to send a very clear message to potential suitors of forward Federico Chiesa.
The Reds made the surprise move to sign the 27-year-old last summer in a cut-price deal of just €12million after he had fallen out of favour with Juventus with just one year left on his contract
Chiesa has struggled, however, to establish himself at Anfield since his arrival as a result of fitness and injury issues and has made just four appearances so far this season.
As a result of his lack of game time, there have been several reports of late linking him with a loan move to Serie A, with Napoli mentioned as favourites to sign him,
According to James Pearce, however, Liverpool have no intention of sanctioning a move on a temporary basis.
The reporter for The Athletic also suggests that Arne Slot is counting on the forward for the second half of the season as Liverpool hunt for trophies to further shut down any thoughts of a move.