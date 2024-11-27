Liverpool Tracking Bournemouth Star As Arne Slot Assesses Future Targets
Liverpool head coach Arne Slot made only one permanent signing last summer following the arrival of Federico Chiesa from Serie A giants Juventus while Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili won’t join the squad until next summer at the earliest.
The Dutchman earlier stated that he inherited a strong squad from former Reds manager Jurgen Klopp, however, he has started to assess his future transfer targets as the January transfer window draws closer. Slot has enjoyed a remarkable start to his reign at Anfield winning 16 out of 18 matches in all competitions.
The 46-year-old is making the headlines for the right reasons this campaign, having led the club to the summit of the Premier League table, eight points above defending champions Manchester City who they face on Sunday at Anfield. A win over Pep Guardiola's side will extend their lead to 11 points.
Arne Slot is keen on playing a key role in the club's decision to extend the contracts of Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Virgil van Dijk but he has his eyes set on fresh faces to strengthen his squad with trophies up for grabs this season.
The latest name to be linked with Liverpool is Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo, who has been one of the top performers in the league this season. According to Sky Sports News via LFC Transfer Room, the Reds are tracking Semenyo as they assess future targets that could play for Slot.
Semenyo has been in fine form for Bournemouth, scoring four times and providing one assist in 12 league games. The Ghana international, who has been identified as Salah's replacement was on target for Andoni Iraola's side as they recorded a 2-1 win over Manchester City earlier this month.
Football Insider, meanwhile reported on Tuesday that, Semenyo is not a priority option for Liverpool in the transfer market. Former Man United and Blackburn chief scout Mick Brown told Football Insider; “That’s not one I’d expect to happen.
“The lad has done really well so far this season, and he’s a very talented player. There are quite a few teams looking at him because of his performances.
“Liverpool may well be one of the clubs who have checked him out, but he’s not one of the names at the very top of their shortlist. Being a replacement for Mo Salah is a major step for anybody, because we’re talking about one of the very best players in the world.
“Semenyo is quick, very good on the ball, powerful and direct. A player like that is bound to attract interest from elsewhere. But Salah would be a major, major miss for Liverpool, and they’d need to replace him with top quality.
“From what I hear, they’d prefer to sign more of a high-profile player if he does leave. They want somebody who can step into the team and make a real difference because it will take a lot to make up for what you’d be missing without him.“
