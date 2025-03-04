PSG

Liverpool Star 'a Close Call' to Face PSG in the Champions League Round of 16

Liverpool will access his fitness tomorrow before the game.

Jordan Merritt

Liverpool could be without one of its key forward players for the Champions League Round of 16 first leg against PSG.

Head coach Arne Slot has confirmed in his press conference that Cody Gakpo will be 'a close call' regarding his availability for the game.

The Dutch coach, who had seen Gakpo make two substitute appearances in the previous two games after an injury, said the Dutch forward had suffered a minor setback.

He was close to being ready to play again, but unfortunately yesterday I think it was, he had to block a shot so he felt a bit of pain again.

Arne Slot

Slot continued regarding Gakpo's game status for Wednesday.

We took him with us to judge how he is tomorrow, if he can be part of the squad, yes or no. But it will be a close call.

Arne Slot
Arne Slot and Cody Gakpo
Cody Gakpo, who had missed the previous two games before his substitute appearances in the last two, is not likely to start the game if fit. However, he would be a crucial squad player.

Slot will be hopeful he can call on the Dutchman in the game at the Parc des Princes.

Published
