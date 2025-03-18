PSG

Kylian Mbappe Opens Up on His Relationship With PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi

Kylian Mbappe left PSG to join Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner had a seven-year stint in the French capital and is also the club's all-time top scorer.

He scored 256 goals and provided 98 assists in 308 appearances for the Parisians. His relationship with the club's hierarchy, though, became a bit bitter at the end of his stint. Mbappe has taken legal steps against the club for an unpaid payment of almost $60 million.

Kylian Mbappe has now revealed that he'll still be cordial with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi if they meet in the future.

Addressing the unpaid money, Mbappe told Le Parisien:

It’s in the hands of the lawyers. I think it will be resolved quickly, it’s not something that worries me.

Speaking about his relationship with Nasser Al-Khelaifi, he added:

Of course [I would greet him]. I played in Paris for seven years and I had some extraordinary moments there. I’m not the kind of person who only looks at the negative. I know how to be grateful for what people give me in life, both professionally and personally. Of course, I would shake his hand.

While it ended in a bit of a sour note, Kylian Mbappe had a memorable PSG stint. Kylian Mbappe won 15 titles with PSG, including six Ligue 1 trophies.

Luis Enrique recently suggested that PSG have become better since Kylian Mbappe's departure to Real Madrid. Mbappe also addressed that, saying:

It’s not something that worries me. I watch all the matches and PSG’s matches as well. I wish them the best. But I’m focused on Real Madrid and this historic treble that we can achieve.

