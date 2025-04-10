Transcript: Luis Enrique's Post-Match Press Conference After PSG Beats Aston Villa
Paris Saint-Germain are in a great position to make the Champions League semi-finals after beating Aston Villa 3-1 at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday night.
Luis Enrique's side was on top throughout the 90 minutes but found themselves behind when Morgan Rogers finished an impressive Villa move in the first half against the run of play. Desire Doue responded almost immediately with a superb finish into the top corner from range.
A solo strike from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the second half put PSG deservedly ahead, and then Nuno Mendes scored late on to make it 3-1 and put Les Parisiens in with a great chance of making the semi-finals.
Head coach Luis Enrique spoke to the media (via Canal Supporters) after the Champions League quarter-final first-leg victory.
Q: The game overall
Enrique: We saw the match we expected against a low-blocked opponent. They wanted to hurt us with quick transitions. We controlled the game, but it's difficult when you're up against a regrouped team. We were consistent. There was some doubt, but the team showed it was ready and competitive against any rival. The third goal was the icing on the cake. We need to play the second game, but things are well under way.
Q: How do you manage to turn results around so often?
Enrique: We were behind, unfortunately and by chance. It's happened to us before, but we play the same way. We found the resources. The result reflects our fighting spirit and our efforts.
Q: Do you feel you're close to qualifying for the semi-finals?
Enrique: If we look at yesterday's matches, we'll all agree that it makes no sense to talk about favorites. It doesn't matter what the result is. Our aim will be to win the game there; we don't know how to calculate, I never work the low block. We want to attack, that's our weapon and that's what we'll try to do at Villa Park.
Q: Were you annoyed by Désiré Doué's dribbling at the start of the game?
Enrique: I don't get angry if a player dribbles. He's a one-on-one specialist. He's got that quality, he's got the shot. He's got everything a player needs to play for PSG. I'm lucky to have Kang-In Lee, Bradley Barcola, Gonçalo Ramos, Lucas Hernandez and Warren Zaïre-Emery on the bench. That's the greatness of PSG.
Q: Doué starts in place of Barcola
Enrique: We expected less space and Désiré is one of the decisive players when there is very little space. We had to decide. Five players from the bench could also have started. The most important thing is to be ready.
Q: Unai Emery is very optimistic about qualification. How do you feel about that?
Enrique: I have nothing in particular to say about Unai. It's normal for him to be optimistic. I'm optimistic too. We're going to Birmingham to win.
Q: Did you expect Aston Villa to be so defensive?
Enrique: Before the games, we always try to find out what our opponents are going to do. They've always attacked against the big teams. We pressed very well and forced them to play long and we were very good on second balls; They were more defensive than we thought but they're a team with huge resources. They have players who are all internationals.
Q: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's performance
Enrique: He's very versatile. We've wanted to recruit him since I arrived here in 2023. He brings together everything the project contains: youth, quality with the ball, without the ball with important defensive runs, very high-level physical condition. He has a great deal of personality and experience. He was awarded the trophy for best player. He could have won it against Liverpool too.
Q: The importance of the third goal
Enrique: The last-minute goal reflects the previous 89 minutes. We never calculate, we don't know how. There will be more space than here in the second leg. We know this kind of scenario. Aston Villa will have to leave more space, which sounds interesting to me."
The Latest PSG News:
Transcript: Luis Enrique’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead Of PSG vs Aston Villa
PSG And Aston Villa Fans Clash In Paris Ahead Of Champions League Tie
Aston Villa's Emi Martinez Angers PSG Fans Ahead Of Champions League Tie