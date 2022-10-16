Skip to main content

Chelsea Transfer Room Writers Predictions: Aston Villa Vs Chelsea

Ahead of this afternoon's league match between Chelsea and Aston Villa, the Chelsea Transfer Room Writers have given their score predictions for the game.
Luka Foley

Graham Potter continued his fine start to life as Chelsea manager with a 2-0 win over AC Milan, completing the group double over the reigning Serie A champions.

In the spirit of competitiveness, the Blues will hope that Aston Villa will pose more of a threat than Milan did, with Steven Gerrard needing a result to steer his side away from the relegation zone.

Despite Villa needing a result, Chelsea's form and momentum will prove to be a tricky thing for them to stop, and thus Chelsea will get the win, with goals coming from Aubameyang and Sterling.

Raheem Sterling

Sterling has had a great start to life at Chelsea

Prediction: 2-0 win for Chelsea

Dylan McBennett

Today will definitely be a tougher test than the last two games against AC Milan as the Blues face an Aston Villa side desperate for some points under Steven Gerrard. There will be a bit of a tactical change from Graham Potter with the injury to Reece James, but one he should adapt to quickly. Aubameyang will score again and Raheem Sterling will be back amongst the goals.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Graham Potter

Can Aubameyang continue his recent scoring form?

Prediction: 2-1 win for Chelsea

Melissa Edwards

Aston Villa know how to upset the clubs at the top when they come to Birmingham. It’ll be a tightly contested match as Steven Gerrard’s side will set out to frustrate Chelsea as they fight to stay out of the relegation zone. Ultimately, the absences of Reece James and Wesley Fofana for Chelsea will be enough to see Villa escape with a point.

Prediction: 1-1 draw

Owen Cummings

This will be a game that I think will be level until about 70th minute, at which point the Blues' quality will shine through. Aston Villa will put up a good fight but this game could be Steven Gerrard's last one at Villa Park if the hosts fail to win.

Prediction: 3-1 win for Chelsea

