Player Ratings: Chelsea 2-1 (AET) Plymouth Argyle | FA Cup

Chelsea stuttered past Plymouth Argyle with a poor 2-1 win in the FA Cup fourth round at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

A strong Blues side without manager Thomas Tuchel at the helm - who was missing through illness - needed extra time to struggle to victory over their League One opposition, in what was far from ideal preparation heading into a Club World Cup campaign that kicks off on Wednesday.

The home side were stunned early on by a simple set piece routine which made its way past the stunted Kepa Arrizabalaga by way of Macaulay Gillesphey's crown in the 8th minute. Chelsea would go on to strike the woodwork three times in the first half - Mateo Kovacic himself twice - but the equaliser came just before the break through a deft and clever finish by captain César Azpilicueta in minute 41.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Despite drawing level, first-team coach Arnos Michel will have been far from impressed with the lacklustre showing the Champions of Europe had mustered up in the first period. One can only imagine the thoughts of Tuchel watching on at home.

The Blues threatened to turn the screw in the second half, but profligacy was the order of the day as the attacking unit endeavoured to outdo each other in who could miss the easiest gilt-edged chance between them. Romelu Lukaku was the pick of the bunch, somehow failing to connect with a dangerous Hakim Ziyech cross from all of a couple of yards. Michael Cooper was also in inspired form in between the sticks for the plucky visitors.

As such, the Stamford Bridge faithful unfortunately had to endure another thirty minutes of painful viewing in the form of extra time. It took some cute combination play between Kai Havertz and Marcos Alonso to dispel the gloom, with the latter firing home in the 105th minute. But there was one last twist in the tale - Malang Sarr bringing Ryan Hardie down for a penalty that Kepa was equal to.

In the final analysis, the hosts eventually got it over the line, but their opposition kept them honest and must be commended for their role in a fascinating game. Up next for the Pensioners is a long flight to the United Arab Emirates where Al Jazira or Al Hilal lie in wait in the Club World Cup semi-final. In the meantime, here are Absolute Chelsea's player ratings for Chelsea's win over Plymouth Argyle today...

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 7/10

Caught in no man's land by a superb delivery from ex-Chelsea boy Jordan Houghton - who Absolute Chelsea caught up with before the game - and an argument can be made that he could have been more commanding in dealing with the threat. Of course, he couldn't account for the torrid defending in front of him. A couple of decent saves in the second half were bookended by some shakiness, but he was the man of the hour in extra time as the penalty king pulled it out of the bag once more.

César Azpilicueta - 8/10

In the face of adversity, it was the skipper who stood up to be counted. His desire to drive forward and drag his underperforming teammates back into proceedings was admirable, with clever and intricate runs in abundance. In spite of his advancing years, the Spaniard is ever dependable with a work ethic and attitude that cannot be discredited. A servant of the club and an example for all to follow.

Andreas Christensen - 5/10 [45]

Not a great showing from the Dane all things considered, coming back into the side for Thiago Silva. His passing was metronomic, but it was a tough day at the races in the physical battle. Withdrawn at half-time, and it's not yet certain if that was through injury or a tactical change by Michels. It wouldn't be a surprise if it was the latter.

IMAGO / PA Images

Antonio Rudiger - 6/10

An oddly quiet and non-descript performance from the German, who usually gets himself into the wars to make his mark. He was instead subdued, to the point where we didn't even see his trademark long-range drive. If he wishes to be one of the highest-paid earners at the club, he has to be more visible in games like this.

Malang Sarr - 6/10

Not the most assured of starts for the Frenchman, who had difficulty dealing with Plymouth's pace on the wing. But the switch to a more natural centre-back position bore fruit after the interval, settling him down to strengthen as the day wore on - until his inexperience shone through with a clumsy challenge which almost cost Chelsea the win.

Jorginho - 6/10

Picked up a yellow card not long after the kick off and had to be careful thereafter. Fortunate that Plymouth were content to sit back for the most part, as it was apparent on the early evidence that the minnows could get at the Italian. In the end, he controlled the midfield with relative ease.

Imago / Pro Sports Images

Mateo Kovacic - 7/10 [82]

Very unfortunate not to get on the scoresheet. For vast swathes of the first half he seemed on a one man mission to restore parity, but the goal-scoring touch eluded him on this occasion. As tidy and progressive in the midfield as you would expect of the Croatian dynamo, as is par for the course.

Mason Mount - 7/10 [98]

Chelsea's talisman was slow out of the blocks, but he soon grew into it - laying on a multitude of chances for his colleagues and eventually resulting in a hard-worked assist for Azpilicueta's clever equaliser. His defensive contribution was also pleasing, with great intent in the press. Could and perhaps should have grabbed a goal.

Hakim Ziyech - 8/10

The very definition of 'no help' at the spearhead of the Chelsea attack for the Moroccan genius, who laid on opportunities at will but with no one in the right position to convert them. His invention, creativity and willingness to take a risk with the ball when all around him seem drilled to be risk-averse brings a freshness to this side when he is on song. On frustrating days like this, his teammates let him down.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Callum Hudson-Odoi - 5/10 [64]

All the gear and no idea is the phrase that springs to mind, not just in this performance but as a microcosm of the young Englishman's Chelsea career. Has all the tools in theory, but freezes when it comes to the final decision in spite of his best efforts to make something happen - best summed up by cannoning a header off the bar from mere yards out. His end product simply isn't up to snuff for what is meant to be a team challenging on all fronts in 2022, although it must be caveated on a day when the focal point he was meant to be supplying was stationary.

Romelu Lukaku - 2/10

Bullied by League One opposition to concede the goal and his lack of visible effort is simply shameful. How apt that the Belgian was like a figure skater on ice as the Winter Olympics kicks off in Beijing this weekend, only without the elegance and poise. It's no understatement to say he was a red card away from a Tiémoué Bakayoko vs Watford style performance in a royal blue shirt. This transfer just has not worked out for the Blues and serious questions have to be asked about the decision to "bring Rom home", an utterly laughable statement that was pushed by the club's marketing team to sell fans a dream after missing out on other targets.

Bench:

Marcos Alonso - 7/10 [45]

Chelsea's wingbacks getting on the scoreboard to show the rest of the team how it is done? A familiar tale. The Spaniard is like marmite for Blues fans, but there's no denying that he is inevitable on occasions like this, always coming up clutch with important contributions.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Kai Havertz - 6/10 [64]

His overall game was a bit lax and lacking in intent, but he came up trumps to lay it on a plate for fellow sub Alonso. It's more than can be said for the record transfer signing keeping him out of the team at the moment.

Timo Werner - 4/10 [82]

Bizarrely pulled up lame when he had acres of Stamford Bridge - and the Plymouth goalmouth - at his mercy. It can be attributed to his beaten confidence, but the distinct lack of bottle, nerve and quality is extremely disappointing to say the least. His touch was abysmal throughout his cameo, too.

Saúl Ñíguez - N/A [98]

