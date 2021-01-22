Chelsea players 'confused' by Frank Lampard's methods and blame changing approach for inconsistency

Chelsea are a side that are lacking a bit of everything at the minute - from the manager to the players, something's not quite right at the club after a horror run of form in the past month.

There have been doubts cast over Frank Lampard's future at Stamford Bridge, with reports confirming that the board have begun the hunt for a suitable replacement should they axe the Chelsea legend in the foreseeable future.

As per sources close to ESPN, a number of players in the Chelsea dressing room have been left confused by the 42-year-old's chopping-and-changing policy and it's a popular belief that the gaffer's inability to trust a set starting XI is a key part of the problem.

READ MORE: Frank Lampard given additional time at the wheel with board torn over potential replacement

(Photo by RUI VIEIRA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Blues have swiftly fallen down the league table over the past month and find themselves 11 points adrift of leaders, Manchester United, following Tuesday's 2-0 defeat to Leicester City - Chelsea's fifth loss in their last eight league outings.

Chelsea have been accused of lacking a system of play and despite the attacking riches at the club, goals have dried up in recent weeks and the team isn't functioning nearly well enough.

The pressure has been mounting on Lampard since the turn of the year and there were calls for him to be sacked following Tuesday's 2-0 at the hands of Brendan Rodgers' Leicester side.

READ MORE: "It happened very quickly" - Edouard Mendy on how Chelsea can re-discover form following recent slump

(Photo by TIM KEETON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

A host of players gave their thoughts on Chelsea's poor run of form following the defeat the King Power, insisting their side aren't up to mark and that they're falling below the level of standards expected at Chelsea.

Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy admitted that the poor run of form his side find themselves in is difficult to accept and comprehend.

Chelsea's man-of-the-moment Mason Mount conceded that his side were second-best in all departments in their defeat to the high-flying Foxes.

Veteran defender Thiago Silva has remained optimistic about the Blues' potential and is confident of a turn-around in the coming future.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube