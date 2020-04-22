Ethan Ampadu has no regrets over frustrating loan spell at RB Leipzig

Ethan Ampadu has insisted he has no regrets over his loan move to RB Leipzig for the 2019/20 season.

The Welshman made the switch to Germany in the summer to join Leipzig in the hope of building his experience and getting minutes on the field under his belt.

But for the 19-year-old, the loan spell hasn't worked out according to plan which has seen him only make three appearances under Julian Nagelsmann this season in the Bundersliga, accumulating a total of just 78 minutes.

Ethan Ampadu excelled against Tottenham Hotspur after the teenager was given a rare start in the Champions League. Getty Images

Ampadu has admitted although things haven't panned out as hoped, he believes he has improved during his time in Germany.

"To be honest, mixed. Yeah, I’d say mixed," the teenager said to The Athletic on his loan spell in Germany.

"There’s been a lot of frustration at times; however, I’ve learned a lot through those frustrations which will only help me later in my career. I’ve not played as many games as I’d have liked to but in the games I’ve played in, I think I’ve done reasonably well. That’ll give me confidence, but I’ve things to learn from.

“If I’m honest, it’s not been as good as I hoped, not all that I wanted it to be. But I hope technically I’ve improved and, tactically, I’ve now played under another manager. So I’ve learned another style of football and how another manager thinks football should be played.

"Of course I’d have liked to have stayed with Chelsea, but for this season it was the best decision for me and I stick by that.

“I don’t regret coming out here and having these experiences."

