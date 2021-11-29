Skip to main content
Official: Romelu Lukaku Places 12th at 2021 Ballon d'Or

Author:

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has officially placed 12th in the 2021 Ballon d'Or rankings.

The Belgian international won the Serie A title with Inter this year, as well as the Serie A Most Valuable Player award.

Since then, he joined Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea for a club-record £97.5 million transfer fee and went on to score four goals in his first four appearances in a Blues jersey.

imago1007424301h

The official Ballon d'Or Twitter account revealed on Monday 29 November that Lukaku had placed 12th in the rankings, ahead of the likes of Raheem Sterling, Neymar and Luis Suarez.

Lukaku was among five Chelsea players named in the 30-man shortlist for this year's award, alongside Cesar Azpilicueta, Mason Mount, Jorginho and N'Golo Kante.

The no. nine has also been in firing form for his country this year, scoring 11 goals in 12 appearances for Belgium as well as making his 100th international appearance in which he scored his 67th goal for his country.

imago1006761268h

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has loved every second of working with Lukaku, labelling him a 'top professional'.

"We started strong and we started the season with Romelu," said Tuchel.

"The things he brings when he is in the dressing room, in the building, even when he is injured, he is every day here, positive, determined, he pushes everybody.

"He is a top professional and a top top striker. He will be super and he is actually in the moment very important."

