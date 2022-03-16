Report: Antonio Rudiger Agreed Chelsea Wages During Contract Extension Talks Before Roman Abramovich Sanctioning

Chelsea had agreed personal terms with Antonio Rudiger to extend his contract before Roman Abramovich was sanctioned, according to reports in Germany.

The defender's current deal expires at the end of the season, with Chelsea keen to sign him up to an extension.

The Club can no longer offer new contracts to players or engage in transfer activity as well as being unable to sell merchandise following Abramovich's sanctioning by the UK Government.

As per Christian Falk, Chelsea had an agreement about Rudiger's personal conditions before Abramovich was sanctioned and the Club had restrictions placed on them.

The uncertainty surrounding Chelsea now means they cannot extend any contracts, leading to Manchester United, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus all to show interest in the defender once more.

If Chelsea are taken over in the coming weeks, Rudiger could still stay at the club if they match his terms.

A consortium led by Todd Boehly and Hansorj Wyss are looking for partners despite already submitting a bid for the Club whilst the Ricketts Family have also confirmed their interest in buying Chelsea from Abramovich but it remains to be seen as to who will be the preferred bidder for the Raine Group.

Ruddiger admitted last month: "I feel great here, I have always said it. I think the way I play you can see that I’m happy here. But there are also other people who have to make decisions.

"Of course I want to win the Premier League. Does it keep getting better and better for me at Chelsea? Yes."

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for both Chelsea and Rudiger but everyone involved is looking for a speedy resolution as much uncertainty surrounds the Club and player.

