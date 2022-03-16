Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Antonio Rudiger Agreed Chelsea Wages During Contract Extension Talks Before Roman Abramovich Sanctioning

Chelsea had agreed personal terms with Antonio Rudiger to extend his contract before Roman Abramovich was sanctioned, according to reports in Germany.

The defender's current deal expires at the end of the season, with Chelsea keen to sign him up to an extension.

The Club can no longer offer new contracts to players or engage in transfer activity as well as being unable to sell merchandise following Abramovich's sanctioning by the UK Government.

imago1010595484h

As per Christian Falk, Chelsea had an agreement about Rudiger's personal conditions before Abramovich was sanctioned and the Club had restrictions placed on them.

The uncertainty surrounding Chelsea now means they cannot extend any contracts, leading to Manchester United, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus all to show interest in the defender once more.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

If Chelsea are taken over in the coming weeks, Rudiger could still stay at the club if they match his terms.

imago1010595486h

A consortium led by Todd Boehly and Hansorj Wyss are looking for partners despite already submitting a bid for the Club whilst the Ricketts Family have also confirmed their interest in buying Chelsea from Abramovich but it remains to be seen as to who will be the preferred bidder for the Raine Group.

Ruddiger admitted last month: "I feel great here, I have always said it. I think the way I play you can see that I’m happy here. But there are also other people who have to make decisions.

"Of course I want to win the Premier League. Does it keep getting better and better for me at Chelsea? Yes."

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for both Chelsea and Rudiger but everyone involved is looking for a speedy resolution as much uncertainty surrounds the Club and player.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago0046129121h
News

Revealed: Ricketts Family 'Head of Queue' as Bidders With Sports Club Ownership Experience Preferred in Race to Buy Chelsea

By Nick Emms26 minutes ago
imago0152699627h
News

Ghanaian Businessman Bernard Antwi Boasiako Confirms Chelsea Interest

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago0137224451h
News

Revealed: Partnership to Buy Chelsea is Between Ricketts Family & Ken Griffin, Not Hedge Fund Company Citadel

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010578527h
News

Nick Candy denies Wyss-Boehly-Goldstein super consortium rumours because he 'doesn't want a Spurs fan' as part of Chelsea future

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago0041583874h
News

New York Jets Co-owner Woody Johnson Expected to Make £2BN Bid for Chelsea This Week

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago0152699627h
News

Saudi Media to Have Bid for Chelsea Ready for Friday Deadline

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1010106885h
News

Cesar Azpilicueta Joins Kai Havertz in Offering to Pay for Chelsea Travel to Middlesbrough

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago0038007694h
News

Ricketts Family Confirm They Will Bid for Chelsea on Friday's Deadline & Outline Ambitions

By Nick Emms3 hours ago