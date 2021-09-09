Report: Antonio Rüdiger Demanding Significant Pay Rise Amid Chelsea Contract Renewal Talks

Chelsea star Antonio Rüdiger is negotiating higher wages during contract extension talks at Stamford Bridge.

The 28-year-old has established his status as one of the first names on the teamsheet in west London since being handed a new lease following Thomas Tuchel's arrival to the club in January.

With the Germany international entering the final year of his existing deal, it remains to be seen if he will commit his future to the Blues, who have been targeting defensive reinforcements in recent months.

According to Eurosport, Rüdiger, who currently earns around £130,000-per-week at Stamford Bridge, wants his wages increased to £200,000-a-week if he is to extend his stay at the club past 2022.

However, Chelsea are not yet willing to match the center-half's salary expectations, which could pave the way for a potential exit next summer, with the likes of PSG reportedly interested in adding Rüdiger to their ranks.

The former AS Roma man amassed 34 outings across all competitions last term, playing a key role in his side's route to Champions League glory and a fourth-place finish in the Premier League.

Rüdiger revealed ahead of his side's UEFA Super Cup win over Villarreal in early August that discussions had begun with the club over the possibility of extending his stay in west London.

The defender has started all four of Chelsea's games this season, and with a move for Sevilla star Jules Koundé now being earmarked for next year, the European champions would be keen to renew Rüdiger's deal to avoid the risk of losing him on a free in 2022.

