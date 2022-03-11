The Raine Group, the US investment bank who are representing Chelsea on sale, have received around 150 inquiries from interested individuals and parties to buy the Club, according to reports.

Chelsea were put up for sale on March 2 by Roman Abramovich, but on Thursday the Club were thrown into dismay and chaos after the UK Government confirmed its decision to sanction Abramovich.

This sent a signal to interested buyers and it has seen heavy interest be shown in taking the Stamford Bridge club over.

IMAGO / PA Images

According to the Telegraph, the Raine Group have 'received around 150 inquiries from individuals or groups claiming to be interested'.

There are three bidders which are being considered as the most serious, including the Todd Boehly and Hansjorg Wyss offer after they made their official bid for between £2-2.5 billion.

As per the report, the other two bidders being treated as the most serious are the Ricketts family, who own the Chicago Cubs baseball team, as well as Woody Johnson, the owner of the New York Jets.

Other parties interested include Nick Candy, a British property billionaire, who confirmed he is still exploring whether to act on his interest.

IMAGO / PA Images

"We are examining the details of the announcement and we are still interested in making a bid. Clearly this is a time of great uncertainty for all Chelsea fans," a spokesperson said for Candy on Thursday.

Chelsea are no longer able to sell the Club due to the license they have as a result of Abramovich's assets being frozen. Should he wish to sell Chelsea, the Club would be required to apply for another license.

The Government are open to a sale, with a special license in place until May 31 to allow the Blues to continue playing until the end of the season, with Chelsea currently unable to sell merchandise, match tickets for future games, as well agreeing any new contracts for players.

They have also been capped on their expenses, detailed here, which included spending limits for away travel for domestic and European fixtures.

IMAGO / PA Images

Prior to Chelsea's 3-1 win over Norwich City on Thursday night, sponsors started to consider their positions. Three temporarily suspended their sponsorship - asking to have their logo removed, however it was still on show at Carrow Road due to the late notice, while Nike, Parimatch and Hyundai are all considering their agreements.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube